FIRE crews from Launceston were called to action last night following a large fire on the A30.

Both appliances from Launceston Community Fire Station were mobilised last night (January 12) at around 8.15pm following reports of a vehicle fire on the A30 westbound.

The blaze was located near Lifton.

On arrival, crews were met with a motorhome well alight.

A30 Motorhome Fire
The Launceston crew used a variety of equipment to put out the fire (Launceston Community Fire Station)

Crews wearing breathing apparatus, using hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera, battled the blaze.

Following some work, crews were eventually able to extinguish the fire before handing over to Devon and Cornwall Police and Highways.

A spokesperson from Launceston Community Fire Station said: “The lay-by will most likely remain closed until recovery has taken place and highways can assess/repair the road surface.”