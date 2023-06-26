A WINKLEIGH classic car show has raised a whopping £1,500 for charity, helping to support Winkleigh Fair.
The Airfield Car Show on June 10 was organised by Airfield Garage for the second year running.
Nicky Brewer from the garage said: ‘Although we got off to a damp start it certainly didn’t dampen any spirits. We had a great turnout of over 200 vehicles, with such a great variety of cars, tractors, buses and even cider lorries!
‘The car show was set up to try and raise funds for our local community and charities. Last year we raised £500 to give away, this year it was a whopping £1,500.
'We split this, with £500 to Winkleigh Fair and £1,000 to the Guide Dogs, Okehampton branch.’ She thanked Western Event Hire, LHSP Audio Visual, Sam’s Cider, Devon Plant Hire and the Seven Stars Pub and ‘our fantastic volunteers especially Dan who drove the open top bus around the village every half an hour and to the park and ride!’ as well as all those who came along on the day.