Central Devon recorded the fifth-highest number of participants in the RSPB's 2024 Big Garden Birdwatch.
From January 26-28, over 600,000 people across the country came together to count 9.7 million birds, recording more than 80 species of birds.
A total of 2,302 people in Central Devon contributed towards the data collected this year, with the three top spotted birds being house sparrows, blue tits and starlings, in line with the top three results recorded nationally.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: "The RSPB does vitally important work for the protection of birds across the UK and it is excellent to see that so many people in Central Devon gave up their time to contribute towards this essential data collection."
For 46 years, the RSPB has asked people across the UK to spend an hour birdwatching. The birdwatch always takes place during the winter, when domestic wildlife needs help most.
Although house sparrows were the most sighted bird, holding onto the top spot for the 21st year in a row, monitoring shows a steep decline in the UK house sparrow population.
Due to the species' decline in recent years, the RSPB has begun to encourage the promotion of insect life in local gardens.
The Big Garden Birdwatch is the world's largest garden wildlife survey. It helps the RSPB to gain insight into how different species of garden birds are faring.