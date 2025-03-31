The Central Devon MP, Mel Stride, visited Read Easy in Okehampton to discuss the growing need for adult literacy support across the region.
Mr Stride’s visit comes at a time when the need for adult literacy services is more pressing than ever.
According to the National Literacy Trust, approximately one in six adults aged 16-65 in England struggle with poor literacy skills. Read Easy provides free coaching for adults.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon, said: “Poor literacy holds people back from reaching their full potential, both in their professional lives and in everyday tasks. The work being done by Read Easy in Okehampton is crucial to breaking this cycle. I was very impressed by the dedication of the volunteers who are transforming lives in our community and thank them for their incredible efforts.”