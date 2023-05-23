THE ORGANISERS of two services for people with mental health needs in Okehampton welcomed MP Mel Stride to see how a new memory cafe and a virtual reality games hub in Okehampton are delivering benefits.
The Central Devon MP and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, visited the memory cafe in the Pavilion in the Park last Friday (May 19) to talk with staff and was joined by Devon County Councillor Lois Samuel.
They met Vicky Hopkins (befriending co-ordinator at Community Links) and Ian Blythe (general manager of OCRA, Okehampton Community and Recreation Association) and Lynn Roddy (of care company Home Instead).
The cafe is open to anyone with dementia and their carers and loved ones through a range of activities. Attendees who are struggling with the condition are helped to stay mentally and physically active. Carers have the rare chance for some welcome respite and to speak to others in a similar position. The cafe was
launched in March and meets every Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm.
Vicky said: ‘It was lovely to see Mel and Lois take such an interest in the cafe and to discuss some potential funding opportunities. We have made a great start in the first couple of months and are really pleased with the number of people we are helping. But we will need more volunteers to help us keep going.’
Volunteers are needed for helping with refreshments and to sit and chat with attendees and to get involved with some activities. Training is provided.
Mel added: ‘It was great to meet Vicky, Ian and Lynn to discuss the extraordinary work they are doing to help people in and around Okehampton with dementia, as well as providing much needed support for their carers.
‘I would strongly urge anyone to lend a hand, if they are able.’
For more information on the Memory Cafe in Okehampton ring Vicky on 07933 663796 or email [email protected]
The MP also visited Immersion, founded and run by local resident Ryan Arthurs, to offer 20 clubs a week for all ages. The centre provides virtual reality and traditional board games, an arcade machine and modern consoles. Ryan said: ‘We aim to be a haven for anyone and everyone, from children struggling with mainstream education to adults who need a bit of escape.’ Ryan Arthurs with Central Devon MP Mel Stride and Cllr Lois Samuel at Immersion.