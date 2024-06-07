Mark grew up in Plymouth before going to college to study biochemistry. He spent his early career in marketing, then founded one of the country’s first internet businesses. Latterly, he worked in the entertainment industry. He came back to Devon in 2001. Mark lives in the constituency in one of the county’s smallest hamlets. He’s married. He enjoys films, quizzes, walking (especially on Dartmoor) and he cooks a pretty reasonable curry. He is calling for a rural revival, arguing that towns, villages, and hamlets have been ignored for too long, with funding and resources being centralised in cities. Key to that rural revival is ensuring the farming community gets the support they need to weather these difficult times. He is strongly supportive of the Liberal Democrat call to provide another £1 billion of support for farmers. His key priorities if chosen to represent his neighbours are: