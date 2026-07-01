An application (1620/26/VAR) to vary the biodiversity conditions for the approved development of 17 holiday chalets in Beaworthy has been submitted to the borough council.
The applicant has requested an alteration to the requirement in the original permission that the developers ensure a ten per cent biodiversity net gain on the site. However, the applicant has argued that the size and nature of the site mean it is not possible to meet this requirement on the site alone and instead asks that the wording be changed to allow the developer to meet the requirement with off-site measures as well.
In the planning statement, the applicant’s ecologist said that this is a common way smaller sites ensure they meet statutory biodiversity requirements and that off-site units can be secured through planning conditions or a Section 106 agreement – a legal agreement between developers and the planning authority.
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