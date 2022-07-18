Children excel at sport and arts

School students from the region excelled in a range of arts and sport during the new Festival Of Hope.

Further shining examples of students from Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust have emerged by excelling in a variety of music, visual arts and athletics to ensure the event’s continuing future as an annual event.

Alongside the sporting and creative competitions, the Festival of Hope also celebrated inspirational students and staff through an awards ceremony.

The week-long programme of events brought together students, from 17 primary and secondary schools comprising the Trust, to take part in uplifting and enjoyable events - all supported by a range of Dartmoor businesses.

The festival was designed as a chance for all the trust’s students to fully reconnect following pandemic restrictions.

Dan Morrow, trust leader for Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust, said: ‘The festival was nothing short of inspirational, not just due to fantastic sporting and creative feats achieved by students, but thanks to the entire community rallying together.

‘Of course, the whole region always looks out for each other, which was obvious during the worst of the pandemic, but it’s been uplifting to see this same energy behind something much more positive.

‘I’d like to extend an enormous and heartfelt thanks to all the businesses and local organisations for their support, to the staff for their hard work in making this a reality, and finally to the students, who took on every challenge with endless enthusiasm.’

Dan added: ‘Although there were of course worthy winners, the festival primarily provided an opportunity to celebrate the hard work of the entire Dartmoor community.’

Hatherleigh Cricket Club hosted students for a competition, with younger pupils enjoying multi-sports competitions, skills and fun.

This cricket was sponsored by Exeter Chiefs who sent members of their Community Development team to run sessions and join in the fun.

Devon Cricket Board organised the round-robin-cricket competition and also joined in the competitive, but light hearted spirit of the occasion with the youngsters.

Tavistock College, hosted a day of athletics for the students. Holsworthy College hosted a netball event, with primary and secondary students participating. Okehampton College hosted a rounders event.