Climate Day in North Tawton

North Tawton is holding a Climate Day this Sunday to suggest ways where the public can explore ways of cutting fuel costs, minimising waste and living more cheaply.

The event, organised by North Tawton Town Council with the town’s Nature and Sustainability Group, will also reveal the town’s Carbon Footprint, and invite suggestions for how to reduce it.

Organisations Tamar Energy Community and Eco Green Partners are among those giving out advice at the event.

North Tawton Town Council chair Ruth Testa said: ‘There will also be ideas for producing your own food and encouraging wildlife diversity in your garden. Or you can just come and learn a bit more about what has caused the world’s climate emergency and where the planet is headed if we don’t control climate change. Tea and coffee will be available.’