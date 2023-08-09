The survey, also seen by this newspaper, concluded that: “the collapse is due to the failure of the decayed south-west strut tenon mortised into the stone buttress. This is likely due to trapped water within the mortise. It is possible that some of the trapped water is due to the poorly fitted lead flashing and water run-off, however the tenon detail will also allow water to become trapped. There are other areas of decay typically in close proximity to the lead flashing.”