Okehampton Scouts will be hosting a Mother’s Day coffee morning to raise money for a trip to Cornwall in August.
First Okehampton Scouts will be attending the Kernow Scout Jamboree which will see Scouts and Guides from across the UK join together for a week of activities.
The scouts will be selling hot and cold drinks, cakes, Easter and Mother’s Day gifts and finish the event with a raffle.
It will take place in the Charter Hall on Saturday, March 29 at 9.30am to 12 noon.
Organisers are looking for local businesses that would be willing to donate prizes towards the raffle.