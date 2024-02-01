North Tawton is to host its first Diversity and Inclusion Coffee Morning this month to raise awareness of and celebrate the diversity of people across the world.
There is set to be a particular focus on the LGBTQ+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other gender and sexuality identities) this year as the coffee morning coincides with LGBTQ+ History Month and was organised in response to public interest, requests for more information and to provide an opportunity to talk about and share experiences.
“I am really excited to have been able to organise this” said Liberal Democrat Cllr Christian Martin, “I have listened to what residents have been asking for and it’s a great opportunity to share knowledge and understanding.”
The event will take place at the North Tawton Community Centre on Saturday, February 17 from 11am-1pm.
In 2023, North Tawton Town Council ratified a Flag Policy, following complaints and vandalism of the Pride flag flying outside the council building, and included a clause to encourage people to come forward with idea for other flags to fly. Since then, the autism flag has also been flown to recognise Autism Week.
“We are looking for more flags to fly and I’m delighted that someone has come forward already to ask if Disability Pride Month in July can be recognised,” added Cllr Martin.