COLUMN: Totally Ted - We’ve faced worse than this

Far too regularly I sit in an easy chair, sometimes crying out in bemused anguish, and attempt – always without success – to invoke a tolerance and patience which I do not possess, in the end, though, I give in to my true feelings and aim scathing, often merciless words of vituperation at the screen, radio or page, probably the most gentle and repeatable of which is ‘you cannot be serious’.A recent case in point involved a financial ‘guru’ by the name of Martin Lewis – to whom many apparently pay great heed. This gentleman popped up on my TV and what this ‘soothsayer’ predicted was so cataclysmic that it sent me into a stunned, disbelieving silence. Worse still, what he uttered seemed to be looked upon as holy writ by the presenter; it was as if Jesus had come back down to Earth and was preaching and forecasting Armageddon, with the forces of evil and darkness overcoming those of light.