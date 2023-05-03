MORE than 70 communities across Devon will be marking the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen this weekend.
HM Lord-Lieutenant, David Fursdon is encouraging everyone in Devon to celebrate the Coronation, with hundreds of events being planned on Devon’s streets and community spaces, ranging from traditional street parties and lunches to live music events, fun-days, and galas.
Communities up and down Devon have taken advantage of our offer to process minor road closure applications for free, to enable street parties to take place.
From May 6 to May 8 more than 150 roads, minor roads and cul-de-sacs will be closed to traffic in communities such as Avonwick, Broadhempston, Hemyock and Tavistock, to enable local people to celebrate this historic event.
A list of road closures can be found at https://www.devon.gov.uk/news/road-closures-for-coronation-street-parties-up-until-april-20/
The Coronation takes place on the morning of Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, and on Sunday, May 7, Coronation Big Lunches will bring communities together with a special Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in the evening.
Some of the communities in Devon holding celebratory picnic lunches include Appledore, in Anchor Park; Barnstaple, Rock Park; Exeter Princesshay; Dawlish, The Lawn; Willand; and Kingkerswell.
On May 8 there will be the Big Help Out with plenty of opportunities for people to try volunteering across the county.
Many other community events are also taking place over the weekend, including exhibitions, fairs, live music, street markets and children's activities.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, said: 'The Coronation is a rare event that marks the crowning of our Constitutional Monarch, in this case Charles III.
'It is also a time of celebration for communities throughout the UK.
'The service itself will look to the future while being rooted in longstanding tradition and pageantry.
'We send our loyal greetings and warmest congratulations to His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on this very special weekend.'
Send us a picture
Let us know how you celebrate the Coronation and, better still, please send us a picture of your celebrations and we'll use as many as we can online and in the paper - [email protected]