At Okehampton Town Council’s annual meeting on Monday (April 3) a resident raised concerns over the amount of rubbish which has collected between the hedge and fence by the cricket field in Simmons Park.
Okehampton College originally erected the fence by the cricket field and concerns were raised at the meeting over who was responsible for clearing the gap between the fence and hedge as it is currently filled with litter.
Okehampton Town Council has said that it is the responsibility of the college to ensure all litter is removed and would contact the college about the concerns.