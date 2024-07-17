A new drive to help increase the number of affordable homes in West Devon has been launched with support offered for building on donated land.
In a bid to tackle the housing crisis and create more homes for local people, West Devon Borough Council has launched a project to help local communities deliver lower cost homes in areas in most need.
The projects provide funding and support to help communities research and form community housing groups such as community land trusts (CLTs), also to kickstart housing projects and connect with registered providers of social housing. Landowners can also receive help on how to donate or sell land to their communities for affordable housing for the community land trust idea.
CLTs have the ability to provide land acquired at below market cost, either by being given by a developer or a philanthropic landowner and financed by debt, or grants or a major donation. The land would then have a planning restriction placed on it to ensure affordable homes are available for the long term and can never be sold off at the market value.
Councillor Mark Renders, deputy leader and lead member for housing at West Devon Borough Council, said: “With the lack of affordable housing and an increase in rents, it is becoming very difficult for people to find a home – a problem we want to tackle head on.
“There are many individuals and groups in the community who, like us, are passionate about delivering much-needed homes across the borough. Our support and funding through the Housing Offer will help them on that journey.
“If you are serious about providing more homes in your area, please get in touch. Together, with communities, we can be a force for good to improve housing in West Devon.”
The trusts not only provide homes, but can provide employment land, environment benefits such as wildlife habitats and play areas. The concept is likened to the historic Bedford Cottages in Tavistock, an early form of social housing.
More information, including how to apply for community housing support can be found at www.westdevon.gov.uk/wdho