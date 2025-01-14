COUNCIL chiefs are looking for budding entrepreneurs with new and exciting ideas for pop-up businesses.
Cornwall Council has 12 sites, including car parks and public areas near beaches, footpaths and moorland, that are available to rent, which include Commercial Road in Hayle, Fairground at Helston as well as Grogley Halt and Scarlets Well in Bodmin.
Other sites available are at Gyllingvase coach park in Falmouth, Hurlers and Minions car park at Minions, Jubilee Green/The Waterside at Saltash, Kit Hill at Callington, Link Road in Padstow, the main car park in Fowey, Newlyn Green at Newlyn and Penhalt Cliff in Poundstock.
The council is running a tender exercise and inviting people to submit their proposals for the sites, which can be used for various types of trade but must be kept clear overnight.
The council first started renting out under-utilised sites in 2016. To date most pop-ups have been food trucks or converted horseboxes but the Council is open to new ideas.
Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council: “Since we started this project, some of the pop-ups have been really successful.
“We have more sites being added each year and existing sites coming up for renewal so I would encourage anyone who is thinking of trying something new to look into it properly and see if this could be an opportunity for them.”
A tender exercise is currently under way for the available sites and the closing date for applications is January 22.
More information about the sites and the tender process is available on the council’s website.