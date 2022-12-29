SLOW cookers, cookbooks, electric blankets and sleeping bags are being offered by the borough council to help people keep out the cold this winter.
West Devon Borough Council is using an extra £10,000 of Government cash to help residents cope with higher energy costs.
The council will work with key partners to distribute slow cookers and cookbooks, electric blankets, warm clothing and sleeping bags to households based on residents' needs. It has until March to distribute the largesse.
There is also extra financial help, for working age households receiving a council tax reduction and not receiving benefits and households who have a council tax reduction due to having a disabled member of the household.
Cllr Tony Leech, the council’s lead member for wellbeing, said there was ‘no shame’ in accepting help.
‘We want to target this money and support as quickly as possible to our residents who have missed out on all other help. Particularly those who might have higher costs due to disability energy needs,’ he said.
‘Those low income households in need, whether families with children, pensioners, unpaid carers, care leavers or disabled people. Whoever they are, we want to make sure they get this money into their pockets to make a difference especially during this exceptionally cold spell.
‘One of the ways we're helping is by working with our partners to provide essential items which are cost effective. Things like slow cookers and cookbooks specifically for them, electric blankets, warm winter clothing and sleeping bags for extra heat specifically for those who need extra help.
‘Good food and warmth is so very crucial to keeping healthy and that's why we've put together this plan of action and acted as soon as possible. We will also be investigating the purchase of clothes driers, since drying clothes within the home can cause condensation, which can cause more damp and mould issues.
‘We have until March 2023 to spend this funding, so it's important that we get this money out the door as quickly as possible. If there is any money left over, we will encourage our residents who still need help, to get in touch with us and we will do everything we can to support them.’
West Devon borough’s share of £421m of Government funding in England has been distributed by Devon County Council, with £124,407 allocated by the county council to support households in West Devon.
The financial help includes £650 to working age households receiving council tax reduction and no receiving certain benefits including: Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance Income-Based, Employment and Support Allowance Income-Related, Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit on 1 December 2022.
Also on offer is £300 to households in receipt of Council Tax Disabled Band Reduction on 1 December 2022. See www.westdevon.gov.uk