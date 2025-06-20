West Devon Borough Council is seeking public opinion on the plans for local government reform, this will change how services are delivered to locals.
Last December the government announced that instead of two-tier county systems, they will introduce a new unitary local authority which will serve larger populations.
Cornwall Council has been a unitary authority since 2009.
Cllr Mandy Ewings, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: “West Devon Borough Council delivers great quality services for our communities and restructuring local government is not something I welcome; however it is a government priority.
“Whatever the future for Devon, it is important that we make it the best it can be. As someone who lives here and cares deeply about it, I would like to invite you all to tell us what makes your area special and what is important to you.”
Although the government will ultimately decide how local government is reorganised in Devon, the borough council is looking for residents’ thoughts for the final proposals.
WDBC’s preferred option for the future is something known as the ‘1-4-5 plan’, which proposes:
Keeping Plymouth unitary authority on its existing boundary.
A unitary authority combining West Devon, Teignbridge and South Hams areas with Torbay.
Some of the questions in the survey include: What would you like to be improved in this area? What are the biggest challenges in your local area? and What do you like about the area where you live, work, study or represent in West Devon?
Over the next few months, West Devon Borough Council will hold a series of engagement events around West Devon which will be taking place with residents, towns and parish councils and other community organisations.
To express your views, visit the West Devon Borough Council website or by searching: www.westdevon.gov.uk/your-council/local-government-reorganisation-and-devolution
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.