Councillors debate suggestion for crazy golf in Simmons Park
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Wednesday 19th October 2022 4:00 pm
Okehampton Town Council will investigate the possibility of improving the putting to create a more family-friendly space following a letter from a member of the public.
Last week (October 3) the town council discussed a suggestion from a visitor to Okehampton that the putting green in Simmons Park be turned into a crazy golf course to provide more family activities.
The visitor wrote that they ‘thought how wonderful it would be for the families especially the children if [the putting green] were crazy golf.’
Councillors agreed to look into the feasibility of such action.
