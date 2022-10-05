Councillors debate suggestion for crazy golf in Simmons Park

Okehampton Town Council will investigate the possibility of improving the putting to create a more family-friendly space following a letter from a member of the public.

Last week (October 3) the town council discussed a suggestion from a visitor to Okehampton that the putting green in Simmons Park be turned into a crazy golf course to provide more family activities.

The visitor wrote that they ‘thought how wonderful it would be for the families especially the children if [the putting green] were crazy golf.’

Councillors agreed to look into the feasibility of such action.

