CENTRAL Devon MP and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride met with Mid Devon District Councillor Stuart Penny and Bow Parish Councillor Paul Edworthy in Bow on Friday, May 19.
The local councillors explained the need for street lighting from the edge of the residential properties in the village to the Co-op – a 400-metre stretch where residents currently walk in the pitch black on winter evenings.
A recent video on social media by Cllr Edworthy highlighted just how dangerous it is.
Cllr Edworthy explained: “The lack of street lighting is having a seriously detrimental impact on our community. In the winter residents are forced to choose between walking in complete darkness or jumping in their car and causing unnecessary air pollution.”
Cllr Penny, who organised the meeting, said: “This stretch of unlit road is dangerous in the winter and too often we see action taken after an accident instead of before. Cllr Edworthy and I are determined to find a solution to this problem and are exploring potential options.”
Mel added: “Paul and Stuart have a strong case for this lighting – both on safety and environmental grounds. I look forward to working with them on this.”