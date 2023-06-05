A COUPLE from Exbourne have appeared in court charged with causing unnecessary suffering to horses in their care.
Edmund Edge, 62, and Rosena Edge, 63, appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 1.
They were granted unconditional bail to appear again at the court on July 6.
The couple are facing six charges of causing unnecessary suffering to horses in their care between January and April last year.
They have indicated a plea of guilty to all six charges at an earlier hearing and requested that the case be heard in the magistrates’ court rather than being sent crown court.
The case has been adjourned to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared.