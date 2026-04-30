A Launceston man who robbed a mobile tyre fitter of a £13,000 bracelet at gunpoint in a pre-planned attack in a Dartmoor village, has been jailed today (Thursday, April 30).
Jack Felton armed himself with an imitation gun which he pointed at the head of the victim after he was lured to the scene at Yelverton in January.
Felton, 23, and his co-accused John Chapman, 42, had contacted the victim to arrange a tyre for their BMW but as soon as he arrived Felton jumped into the victim’s van and held the gun to his head.
Plymouth Crown Court heard that Felton demanded the bracelet even though it was not on show and he took it away and the pair fled, locking the victim in his van.
The BMW was traced to the robbers' homes in Church View, Launceston, and armed police arrested them.
The gun was not found but the bracelet was later returned to the victim in what the judge called 'sinister circumstances'.
Felton admitted robbery and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 41 offences including violence and dishonesty.
The judge said father-of-one Felton played a 'leading role' in the incident and jailed him for a total of four years and nine months.
Judge Robert Linford said there had been significant planning and the victim had been lured to the scene where an imitation firearm was used.
He said the victim was now 'on edge and hyper vigilant' and Felton had only just been released from jail when he committed these offences.
His co-accused Chapman, also of Church View, Launceston, will be sentenced at a later date and has been remanded in custody.
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