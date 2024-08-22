A 31-YEAR-OLD man has denied attempting to murder two people who suffered knife injuries in an incident close to Exeter bus station.
Leon Telemacque, of Clements Road, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to attempting to kill a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man on May 18 this year.
He pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in Bampfylde Street, Exeter, on the same day when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from prison.
The case arises out of an incident in which two people suffered knife injuries near the main National Express coach stop which is in a street opposite the bus station in the centre of Exeter.
A section of nearby Sidwell Street was cordoned off by police as part of the investigation.
Judge James Adkins set a trial date of January 6 next year and remanded Telemacque in custody.
Mr James Beal, defending, said Telemacque denies having any intention to kill but is willing to plead guilty to the less serious of offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.