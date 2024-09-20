A BUILDING surveyor has been jailed for swindling the National Trust out of more than £1million through false invoices.
Roger Bryant, 73, of Coombe Close in Barnstaple, was convicted of 28 offences following a lengthy trial at Bristol Crown Court.
Roger Bryant’s sons James Bryant, 49, from Parracombe, Barnstaple and Scott Bryant, 38, of Church Close, Barnstaple, were also found guilty of two charges in relation to them knowing – or at least suspecting – the money generated for their own companies by their father was the proceeds of crime.
The three defendants appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentence on Friday, September 20.
Roger Bryant was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, James four years in prison and Scott two years suspended for 18 months.
His Honour Judge Burgess KC described Roger Bryant’s criminality as “audacious and protracted”, adding that he had a position of considerable trust within The Trust and was responsible for a budget of more than half a million per year.
Judge Burgess said that Roger Bryant actively abused his position and that his sons were consciously complicit in the offending.
During the trial, a jury heard how Roger Bryant was employed by the National Trust as a building surveyor.
Whilst in this role he fraudulently submitted invoices to the Trust for building work on National Trust properties that was not completed, either in whole or in part.
Where some work did take place, it was not the work that had been specified on the schedule of works and was not of the standard expected by the National Trust.
Between January 2008 and October 2013 the National Trust believed it was paying two companies for work that had been completed, JR Contracting in most instances and SB Construction in others.
During this time period the Trust made 112 payments totalling £1,061,096.29 in respect of invoices from JR Contracting.
The payments were made to one of two bank accounts, both controlled by James Bryant.
Between February 2011 and October 2013 the Trust made 36 payments totalling £64,208.57 after invoices from SB Construction.
By delivering guilty verdicts in respect of Scott and James Bryant, the jury was satisfied that both defendants knew the payments received by them were the proceeds of fraud.
The fraud was discovered in October 2013 when the National Trust was seeking to update its approach to procurement.
In a meeting with managers for the Arlington and North Devon area, JR Contracting was identified as the biggest supplier to the Trust in that area.
Neither of the general managers for either area had heard of them. When confronted, Roger Bryant said that JR Contracting existed and had done the work.
Following the discovery of the fraud, Roger Bryant attempted to pervert the course of justice by asking two people to lie and say they had witnessed works take place at various locations, when in fact they had not.
In a separate fraud against the National Trust in 2013, Roger Bryant submitted invoices in relation to a real contractor for work supposedly carried out on National Trust properties when the work had been carried out on Roger Bryant’s own property.
Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Adam Bond said: “This has been a complex case hindered by the passage of time but due to the support and assistance given by representatives of the National Trust, the CPS and prosecuting counsel, the jury who sat through nearly three months of evidence were able to pass guilty verdicts on all but three of the charges leading to today's sentences.
“I would especially like to thank the witnesses in this case who have persevered throughout what has been a very lengthy investigation.
"The sentences passed today by His Honour Judge Burgess KC reflect the severity of this fraud, especially when considered the victim is a much-loved and respected charitable organisation responsible for much of the country’s building and countryside heritage."
The National Trust said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the court case against Roger Bryant (a former National Trust Buildings Surveyor) and sons, following a lengthy and detailed investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.
“We trust our staff to do their jobs efficiently and honestly which is vitally important to an organisation responsible for looking after many different places in such a wide geographical area.
“We have all been very shocked at the crimes committed by a trusted of member of staff.
“We are immensely grateful for the diligence of the teams involved in this legal process who include, former and current National Trust staff, National Trust tenants, contractors, suppliers and especially Devon and Cornwall Police, whom without such perseverance would not have seen these crimes brought to justice.”
Sian Mitchell from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “As an employee of the National Trust, Roger Bryant had been placed in a position of trust, which he breached, committing a significant fraud against them.
“At every stage of the investigation he tried to mislead investigators, attempting to hide paperwork and even trying to persuade witnesses to lie. However, the prosecution was able to build a robust case to prove beyond doubt that he was guilty.
“The National Trust is a registered charity and the money defrauded should have gone to help continue its good work and benefit the public.
“We will not hesitate to prosecute cases of serious fraud such as this and we are pursuing confiscation proceedings against the defendants to remove any available funds from this fraud.”