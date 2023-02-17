A 33-YEAR-old North Tawton man has been jailed after multiple breaches of a restraining order and causing harrassment to two women.
Marc Anthony Kershaw appeared by live link at Exeter Magistrates’ Court last Thursday and pleaded guilty to all charges.
He was charged that between September 23 and December 3 2022 at North Tawton he called and text two women using numerous mobile phone numbers and asked friends to make contact via Facebook on his behalf which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. He was also accused of stalking the two women.
He was given a four month prison sentence on each charge with two to run concurrently.
An application was also granted to extend the restraining order and the defendant was ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £187.