A DAIRY has been fined £300,000 for failing to remove asbestos lagging in its factory.
Crediton Dairy Ltd, of Church Lane, Crediton, admitted two charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act of failing to discharge its duty under the Control of Asbestos regulations.
Exeter Magistrates Court was told the offences related to an 18-day period in the summer of 2019.
District Judge Stuart Smith fined the company £300,000 and also ordered it to pay £3,215.25 in costs and statutory surcharge.
The offences which the company pleaded guilty to were both brought under the 2012 Control of Asbestos Regulations and the Health and Safety Act.
The first charge stipulated that between July 5 and 23, 2019, being an employer, the dairy had failed to discharge the duty to which you were subject by regulations to prevent or, where this was not reasonably practicable, reduce to the lowest level reasonably practicable the spread of asbestos from any place where work under the employer’s control was carried out.
The second charge specified that, being an employer who undertakes work with asbestos, they failed to discharge the duty to which you were subject by virtue of The Control of Asbestos Regulations in that waste asbestos was not stored and distributed in accordance with the requirements of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.
A specialist engineering company, RWH and Sons, which is registered at an office in Exeter but based in Cranmere Road, Okehampton, admitted four offences under the same regulations and were fined £2,660 with £3,290.19 costs.
They pleaded guilty to working on asbestos without the appropriate licence, failing to provide protective clothing for two workers, failing to minimise risks, and not storing waste asbestos correctly.
Barristers representing both companies said there had been no deliberate breaches of the regulations and the work has now been carried out satisfactorily.
Details from improvement notices published by the HSE in August and September 2019 showed that they problem was with unintentional release of asbestos from lagging in the dairy’s process area.
The order required action to prevent asbestos being blown or extracted to other working areas.