THE Crediton Palestine Group has been holding vigils in the town calling for peace in Gaza.
It has announced that it will be holding a silent vigil for Gaza at St Lawrence Green every Wednesday in September from 5pm to 5.30pm.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Everyone is welcome to come and join us.”
They added further: “The vigil is in support of all those currently suffering in Gaza. It is not against the Israeli people but it is a protest against the actions of the Israeli government.
“Since October 7, 2023 more than 60,000 Palestinians have died and more than 100,000 have been injured.
“Food and medical supplies are not given free access by the Israeli government.
“A famine has been declared in Gaza City and 1.9 million people have been displaced, many of them several times.
“Currently, 250,00 are being forced from their homes in Gaza City to make way for a new Israeli military offensive.
“All these circumstances weaken the population and increase the likelihood of disease and death. The accusation of genocide has been made.
“International journalists are prohibited by the Israeli government from entering Gaza so this war is not being fully reported.
“The situation is complex with claim and counter claim but it is clear that many people are suffering.
“Please join us at the Vigil for Gaza next Wednesday, 5pm at the Green.”
Wednesday, September 3 marked the 100th vigil that Exeter Palestine Solidarity Campaign has held calling for peace and a ceasefire in Gaza.
Every week Exeter PSC has held a silent vigil on Wednesdays from 5pm at Bedford Square on Exeter High Street.
Supporters have stood in silence to remember the thousands who have been killed and to call for a ceasefire.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.