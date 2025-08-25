Motorists in Okehampton face £100 fines and 3 points on their licence for using North Street as a cut-through to bypass Exeter Road traffic lights in the wrong direction.
The police force said that they have received multiple reports of drivers travelling the wrong way down North Street and as a result will be cracking down on incorrect driving in the area.
Okehampton Police said: “This road should not be used as a cut through to avoid the traffic lights on Exeter Road.
“Driving the wrong way is an endorsable offence, carrying a £100 fine and 3 penalty points on your license.”
Police will be monitoring the area and enforcing action on motorists who travel the wrong way down North Street when necessary.
