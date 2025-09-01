A hedgehog lover is planning a long-distance walk to raise money for a West Devon group which rescues the under-threat animal.
Alex Westlake, of Topsham, will be walking about 33 miles from his home to Totnes on Saturday, September 6, in aid of Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, which is based near Okehampton and helps rehouse healthy, injured and sick animals throughout West Devon
Alex will be passing through Berry Pomeroy, Paignton, Torquay, Shaldon, Teignmouth, Dawlish, Starcross, Powderham and Exmouth – all in one day.
He said: "The hedgehogs are under threat and Greatfield does a wonderful job for a charismatic animal which needs our help. They are enigmatic creatures and have long been iconic symbols for creatures surviving through many threats.
“Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue is a small local group deserves our support in providing a bulwark against the risks hedgehogs face as they battle threats from mainly human activity. The group has volunteers, but needs money for the medical costs and to provide housing and feeding stations.”
He will be joined by supporters for various sections of his walk between towns and villages.
Alex, a Devon County Council policy officer, has been training by building up his mileage and walked from Totnes to Dartmouth, but has not yet walked 30 miles.
Pam Pemberton, Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, a community interest company, said: “On behalf of everyone at Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue I would like to thank Alex for undertaking this fundraising event.
“Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue sadly, is the only rescue in West Devon for hedgehogs.
“As we head into our busiest period with autumn juveniles hedgehogs needing help coinciding with the onset of winter and the usual everyday casualties.
“This means the monies raised by Alex will be a lifeline and used for medicines, food and bedding – all essential for the running of the rescue.
“Greatfield could not survive without people like Alex giving up their time to support this work. Greatfield wishes Alex every success with his challenge and of course good weather.”
