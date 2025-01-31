FIFTY-TWO people went along to Crediton and Area Vintage Farmers Group’s New Year lunch at the Red Deer pub on Wednesday, January 29.
Organised by local charity Involve Mid Devon and supported by the Farming Community Network (FCN), the group for retired or semi-retired farmers first met in April last year.
Since then, it has “grown and grown” with new people joining regularly, Involve’s Crediton Community Builder Tamlyn Fraiquin said.
“It’s no more than this, it's just come along for some food, a drink and be together. It is honestly the loveliest thing you'll ever go to.”
If you would like to join or share ideas for future events, email [email protected] or telephone 07719 014912.
Businesses are invited to sponsor the group’s first anniversary in April.