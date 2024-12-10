More than 250 people filled North Tawton Town Square to attend the town’s first Christmas Lights Switch On event on Sunday, December 8.

The giant tree might have been leaning a little but it was judged safe after a battering from Storm Darragh, having been tethered to the clock tower for safety.

Sarah McKnight, chair, North Tawton Parish Council, during her speech with Town Crier Brendan Cassells. AQ 9545
Father Christmas with his helpers before they made their way to the Town Hall steps. AQ 9522
Town Crier Brendan Cassells, welcomed everyone before the arrival of Father Christmas who gave out sweets to children.

Sharon Shere-Massey was invited to switch on the lights and after a countdown and to much applause the wonderful lights came on.

Sharon Shere-Massey had the honour of switching on the North Tawton lights. AQ 9516
The North Tawton Primary School children who led the Carol Singing. AQ 9567
Enjoying a good time at the North Tawton lights switch on. AQ 9552
The tree was a picture and strings of lights brightly lit up the Square.

Sarah McKnight, chair, North Tawton Parish Council thanked the council team and all involved, especially Jen Palfrey, who worked hard to plan the event.

The lit tree and clock tower at North Tawton. AQ 9564
She said: “May this festive season be filled with love, peace and light for you and your loved ones…Merry Christmas.”

The evening concluded with Carol Singing led by children from North Tawton Primary School.