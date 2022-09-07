Crowds proclaim new King Charles
Hundreds of people attended open-air local Proclamations of Accession in West Devon to mark His Majesty King Charles III succeeding to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The local ceremonies included one service in Princetown and two services in Tavistock, one staged by West Devon Borough Council and one by Tavistock Town Council on Monday (September 12).
These followed the national and proclamation of His Majesty the King at St James’s Palace by the Accession Council last weekend which included those across the Commonwealth and many across Devon and UK wide.
Up to 400 people attended the Tavistock Town Council ceremony staged on the steps of the town’s historic Guildhall, echoing that held to mark the late Queen’s accession 70 years ago.
A formal parade to the hall was followed by the ceremony with the proclamation read out by Carl Hearn, town clerk, attended by civic dignitaries and accompanied by a lone piper. The national anthem was played and sung along to by the crowd while three cheers for His Majesty the King were led by the town clark and joined in by shoppers, workers and people passing by. Following the ceremony, a peal of bells rang out from nearby Tavistock Parish Church.
The proclamation ceremony which dates from a time when it was the best way of important events reaching the people, was also held in Tavistock to mark the accession of the late Queen.
Dotty King, Tavistock businesswoman, attended and said: ‘This is a huge occasion for me. I am here out of respect for my gracious Queen and to wish the Charles all the best as our new sovereign.’
Road sweepers Andy Larcombe and Chris Bailey stopped their work and took park in their bright orange overalls.
Andy said: ‘It was a special event and I’m glad I was here to join in and show my respect to the new King – Charles is the boss now. He’ll be good.’
Mary Whalley, Tavistock Parish Church warden, also joined in the ceremony.
She said: ‘It was a very fitting and moving occasion to mark the new King and to acknowledge the passing of the Queen.
‘It’s extra special to have it in Tavistock and you can see so many people have appreciated it. It’s not something we’ll see for a long yet. I’m really glad I’m here.’
Josie Spooner, her two two children Billy, aged six months, and Betty, two, and mother Hilary also praised the event. Josie said: ‘It’s been a huge moment with the Queen dying and this is a chance for us locally.’
A special commemoration service marking the death of her late Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Sunday on September 18, at 2pm, at St Eustachius’, Tavistock Parish Church.
The service will be conducted by the Archdeacon of Plymouth, the Venerable Nick Shutt. He will also preach at the event.
There are ten such civic services taking place across Devon in designated churches on that day.
The Tavistock service is set aside specifically for West Devon and therefore, will be attended by councillors and mayors from the local authorities and town councils in the area.
