A CYCLIST has died in hospital following a crash with a car near Chagford earlier this month.
Police were called to the scene on the A382 at around 12pm on Sunday, August 4.
A 52-year-old local man riding a bicycle sustained serious injuries in a collision with a Peugeot 107.
He was taken to hospital where he died around two and a half weeks later on Wednesday, August 21. His family are aware.
Devon and Cornwall Police, the South Western Ambulance Service and Devon Air Ambulance attended the incident.
The road was closed for around four hours for police to investigate.