Holidaymakers from West Devon will no longer have to travel to Bristol airport to visit the Netherlands.
Exeter airport have announced that daily flights to Amsterdam will be scheduled from March, 30 2025.
This will cut down travel time to Amsterdam by at least an hour, for those in West Devon hoping to visit the European country.
Stephen Wiltshire, Exeter Airport managing director, said: "“This is a tremendous boost for regional connectivity, and we are hugely excited by the opportunities this will create for passengers across the South West.
“Flights will operate every day of the week, providing a fantastic gateway for both business and leisure travellers from their local airport."
It will be the first time that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the global airline flying from Exeter to Amsterdam, will have flights from the local airport.
Jerome Salemi, general manager for UK & Ireland at Air-France-KLM, said: "We are very excited to launch Exeter as KLM's new departure point from the UK to Amsterdam .
"We hope our new services will contribute towards the economic, touristic and cultural development of the region and the local community."
The flight time is around 90 minutes with departures from Amsterdam to Exeter at 4.15pm local time, and from Exeter to Amsterdam at 5.20pm local time, seven days a week.
It will be the first time in almost five years that Exeter airport has provided flights to Schipol airport in Amsterdam.
Services will be operated by KLM Cityhopper using an 88-seat Embraer 175 regional jet aircraft.
Tickets from Exeter airport to Schipol airport for March 2025 are on sale now.