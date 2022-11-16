Damage and thefts in the Okehampton area

Saturday 19th November 2022 12:00 pm
Police have received reports of damage to a fence panel at a property in Moyses Meadow, Okehampton between November 7 and 13. Crime ref: CR/104503/22.

Also between the above dates an anvil, valued at around £400, has been stolen from a property in the South Zeal area. CR/10404822.

Thieves also stole two lead troughs, one lead pot and a sundial from a garden in the South Tawton area. CR/104424/22

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to contact the police, quoting the crime number, or contact Crimestoppers

