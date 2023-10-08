Now is the time to clear out your treasures, as Sticklepath auctioneers Dartmoor Auctions out an invitation for lots for their November sale.
Dartmoor Auctions are calling for items to go under the hammer at their next sale on Saturday, November 11.
They are looking for quality vintage luggage, silver of any description, gold and other jewellery, vintage posters, ceramics from renowned makes Clarice Cliff, Royal Doulton, Denbigh and Delft China and anything Art Deco, from ornaments to clocks. Military memorabilia such as uniforms and badges are also sought after.
Items can be submitted at the salerooms, on the old A30 at Bowdens Nursery, Sticklepath, EX20 2NL, all next week from Monday, October 16 between 10am and 4pm.
The sale itself takes place on Saturday, November 11 from 9.30am. at the sale room. Anyone interested in a preview can go along from 10am to 4pm on the day before and from 9am on the day of the auction. Complimentary catalogues available.