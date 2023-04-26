A PROPOSAL to convert a Grade II listed barn into a not-for-profit cycle hub has been allowed on appeal by a Government planning inspector.
Cycling enthusiast Sam Whitehead’s application for planning permission and listed building consent to convert Tyrwhitt’s Wharf near Yelverton was refused by Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA).
However, Government planning inspector Neil Pope has now allowed the historic building close to the Route 27 cycle to be converted into a cafe, cycle hire and bike workshop space.
The inspector said this ‘would secure a viable new use for the building which appears to have been redundant for many years’ and ‘help arrest the decline of the fabric of this designated heritage asset and prevent the building from falling into further disrepair’.
He added: ‘Sympathetic works of repair and alteration are proposed and any loss of important historic fabric is likely to be very limited and would be outweighed by the arrest of the decline to the overall fabric of the building.’
Planning agent for the appeal was Peter Grubb of Lighthouse Development Consulting who supported the applicant after spotting a local press article about permission being refused at the end of 2021.
Peter said: ‘I looked into the background and felt the decision was very unfair. I am a keen cyclist, a supporter of community projects and have a love of historic buildings so I contacted the applicant, Sam and asked if Lighthouse Development Consulting could act for him to appeal the refusal.
‘I’m delighted to report that we won the planning and listed building appeals and we were also successful in receiving a full award of costs against DNPA on the basis I was able to demonstrate that DNPA had acted unreasonably in refusing the application. The architect Nicholas Dean designed a very sensitive scheme that will ensure the building is restored and conserved for future generations to enjoy.’