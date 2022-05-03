Dartmoor photographer’s work to go on show in home village

A unique collection of Dartmoor photographs taken by Throwleigh resident Chris Chapman is set to go on show this summer, following a grant of nearly £10,000 from the National Lottery.

With the support of a grant of £9,647 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, members of Providence Methodist Chapel in Throwleigh have organised a special exhibition of Chris Chapman’s photographs which have been taken by him over the past 50 years. The exhibition is due to run between June and October and opening times will be announced later this month.

Ian Crawford, the chapel’s project coordinator, said: ‘We are delighted to be opening our doors this summer to give everyone the chance to see Chris Chapman’s wonderful Dartmoor photographs. We look forward to welcoming local families and visitors from further afield.’

The chapel’s heritage project is also being supported by the Methodist Church and Devon County Council.

Cllr James McInnes, county councillor for Hatherleigh and Chagford, said: ‘Chris Chapman captures the essence of Dartmoor and its residents. It’s a rare gift and this project will bring his pictures to a wider audience.’