Okehampton Library has hosted a successful event led by Emma Cunis, known as Dartmoor’s Daughter, about the ancient tracks of the moor.
The talk on Tuesday May 27, was incredibly popular.
An Okehampton Library spokesperson said: “Emma's illustrated talk led us through some of the most key, well-trodden tracks of the past that offered safe passage across Dartmoor for farmers, wool jobbers and other merchants using pack ponies, tinners, peat-cutters, monks, sailors, the dead... and more.
“The talk was based on a book of the same name by Eric Hemery, Emma's grandfather. We received amazing feedback on the night, with attendees saying how lovely the library space was and how brilliant the talk was. Overall it was a huge success!”
