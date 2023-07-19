OKEHAMPTON Show really is a fun day out for all the family, combining the traditions of agriculture with entertainment for all.
The traditional showing classes for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses predominantly take place during the morning and are celebrated with the Grand Parade of champion livestock and horses in the main ring during the afternoon. A spectacle that should really not be missed.
Around the showground there is entertainment all day long, with the entertainment ring showcasing falconry, gun dog display, Dangerous Steve, and the not to be forgotten Fun Family Dog Show. Ferret racing is just next door.
As you walk around the showground you will come across everything rural demonstrations and Morris Dancing teams.
The music stage has a full programme of entertainment in its new position in the Sheep field, a larger area with better viewing on its slope and seating and picnic tables provided and catering vans providing delicious food nearby.
The vintage section will be parading in the main ring as well as their static display of over 150 vintage tractors and vehicles.
New for this year featured in the main ring we have Paul Hannam – stunt quad bikes followed by the traditional packs of hounds and a fast and furious competition of the Pony Club Mounted Display Teams.
Getting to the showground is easy, just to the north of Okehampton town, pop the postcode EX20 1SW into your Sat Nav. There is designated disabled forward parking in the public carpark as well, just display your blue badge.