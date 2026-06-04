EXETER Morris celebrated an impressive 75 years of dance, music and community with a vibrant Day of Dance in the city centre on Saturday, May 30.
Never before had the city seen anything like it, hankies, sticks and bells were the order of the day as 16 Morris sides performed throughout the city, bringing traditional music, energetic dancing and colour to the city’s streets.
The event began with a parade from Southernhay and across Cathedral Green to Exeter Cathedral West Front, which was the main hub for the day.
There was then a series of opening speeches led by Simon Read, the Squire of Exeter Morris.
Following some displays of dancing there were performances by some sides before songs and an opening speech by the President of Devon Folk, award-winning singer and musician Jim Causley.
There were performances by dance group Aurora Appalachian and others before the dance sides dispersed to perform at various locations across the city.
This included Exeter Central Station forecourt, Gandy Street, Guildhall Shopping Centre, Turks Head, Bedford Square, Castle Street, Paris Street, Princesshay Blue Boy Square, Princesshay Square, The Hooker Statue, Mint Methodist Church forecourt plus the Cathedral West Front.
Taking part were Beltane Border, Tinners Morris, Grimspound Border, Lyme Morris, Raddon Hill Morris, Bradninch Millers Morris, Great Western, Glory of the West, Knights of King Ina, Sidmouth Steppers, Winkleigh Morris, Dartington Morris, Otter Morris, Cogs and Wheels, Aurora Appalachian and Exeter Morris.
It proved to be a welcome spectacle for shoppers and business owners as well as tourists alike, many of which stopped to watch, video or photograph the dancers.
Following the dancing across the the city, a finale took place at the Cathedral West Front with a performance by Devon Folk Orchestra before a finale in the form of a mass dance by all of the Morris dancers.
Following the mass dance, the public were invited to join for an even bigger mass dance.
Simon Read, the Squire of Exeter Morris, thanked everyone for attending and added: “What a great way to celebrate 75 years of dancing.
“Exeter Morris had 15 sides, more than 250 dancers and musicians, coming to our anniversary day of dance.
“It was a spectacle of colour and sound.”
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