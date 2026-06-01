Families are invited to meet the emergency response staff who keep the residents of Tavistock area safe.
Following the successful launch last year, Tavistock’s multi-agency day will return from 10am to 4pm, in Bedford Square and Guildhall car park on Saturday, June 20. This will bring together specialist services and partner organisations who also keep all West Devon communities safe.
Organised by Tavistock police community support officer Debbie Hollinson, the event will bring together emergency services, local organisations and charities for a day designed to be entertaining and informative for all ages.
Visitors can meet police drone pilots, the police dive team, police dogs, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, South Western Ambulance Service, Dartmoor Search and Rescue Group members and Dartmoor National Park rangers.
Interactive features include a knife-arch and facial recognition CCTV, while police cadets will answer questions.
Debbie said the event will shine a light behind the scenes: “We’ve created a community day which is inclusive, fun, interactive and educational, providing something of interest for all ages.
“We have some truly fantastic partnerships in West Devon; working closely with people who do valuable work behind the scenes, which often goes unnoticed or unappreciated.
“This event is a chance for members of the public to meet the inspiring people who work to keep us safe, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Visitors can also meet South West Blood Bikes, a charity run by volunteers, providing a free, transport service to hospitals and hospices, delivering essential medical supplies such as blood, plasma, platelets and pathology samples.
Also attending will be Tavistock Street Pastors who offer prayers and support to those who need it, particularly to those out and about socialising late at night.
The South Devon and Dartmoor Community Safety Partnership will attend. Members work with police, councils, NHS, the prison service and youth justice services.
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