A LIFE-SAVING defibrillator will be bolted to the wall outside Okehampton RFC’s clubhouse early in the New Year thanks to a fundraising campaign spearheaded by club president Pete Gross.
Pete, accompanied by club secretary James Stevens and, for the latter stages,ex-player Rory Honeychurch, raised around £2,700 with the sponsored walk from Launceston RFC’s ground to Okehampton’s on Saturday morning.
The walk was arranged to coincide with a game between the two clubs in the afternoon, but in the event that was called off due to pitch conditions at Okehampton.
The freezing weather did not deter Pete or Jamie, who set off from Launceston shortly after half past six in the morning on their 18-mile walk. Along the way the pair ‘acquired’ Rory, who joined them for the final lap of the journey.
Pete, who turned out for Launceston and Okehampton during his playing days more than 30 years ago, is coming to the end of a three-year term as Okey president. Leaving something tangible behind is his desired legacy.
‘All rugby clubs should have a defibrillator as you never known when one could save someone’s life,’ he said..
‘By fixing it to the wall next to the main entrance of the club it will be available to all the residents on the housing estates that surround the ground.
‘The order for a defibrillator has been placed with London Pads, the company that supplies them, and it will be on the wall as soon as they can come down and put it up.’
Pete said club members had been generous in their support of the defibrillator project, which received a boost from clubhouse manager Sarah Bowden.
‘Sarah organised leaflets which were handed out to get the message out there and generated more sponsorship’ he said..