A SERVICE of “THANKSGIVING for the Harvest” was held on Harvest Sunday at Exeter Cathedral on Sunday, October 26.
The service was hosted by Devon Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs in collaboration with Devon branch of the National Farmers’ Union.
YFC members had decorated with harvest themes and flowers, the avenues of pillars in the nave.
The Officiant was Canon Precentor The Rev Canon James Mustard and the Preacher was The Rev Preb Matthew Tregenza, Rector of the Crediton Mission Community.
There was wonderful singing from the Devon County Junior Choir and Schola Exe, accompanied by conductor Andrew Downton and organist Timothy Noon.
There was a full congregation for the service which included favourite harvest hymns “Come, ye thankful people, come, raise the song of harvest-home”, “Praise, O praise our God and King, hymns of adoration sing”, “We plough the fields and scatter” and “All creatures of our God and King”.
Devon YFC County Chairman Kayleigh Lovegrove led the Procession of Offerings, Cereals from the Tarka and South Dartmoor YFC Groups, Roots and Vegetables from Haldon and East Devon Groups, Fruit from North Devon Group and Milk and Dairy Produce from Exe Valley Group.
The Prayers of Penitence were read by Harry Sprague, Junior Vice-Chairman, Devon YFC and the Prayers of Intercession were led by Annaliese Retallick, Vice-Chairman, Devon YFC.
David Chugg, Devon NFU County Chairman gave the reading from Deuteronomy 26: 1-11 and Cathy Case, Devon NFU Deputy County Chairman gave the reading from John 6: 25-35.
The Address was given by Rev Tregenza who spoke on the theme of harvest and about the introduction of the Harvest Festival as we know it today by the Rev Robert Stephen Hawker at Morwenstow in 1843, about his eccentricities including excommunicating his cat for mousing on Sundays.
He thanked the farming community and spoke about the lasting friendships he had been told had been established by members of Young Farmers’ Clubs.
He said if he had a pound for every couple he had married who had met through the YFC, he would have flown to the service in his private jet from his home in the Caribbean!
Honoured guests at the service included the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Cllr Anne Hobson.
Refreshments were served afterwards.
The collection was for Exeter Cathedral and Exeter Food Action.
Each of the six YFC Groups took food offerings which were donated to Exeter Food Action.
