An urgent fundraiser to help Devon’s beavers has been launched by the Wildlife Trust so they can continue to provide care for the furry creatures in rivers across the county.
The organisation are hoping to raise £28,000 so they can strengthen the resilience of beaver populations by increasing the genetic diversity, carrying out health screenings, site surveys, and post-release monitoring and supporting local communities living alongside beavers.
They also hope to release new pairs of beavers into the wild by the end of 2025.
Beavers are present across multiple river catchments in Devon including the River Otter, River Tamar, River Taw, and River Exe.