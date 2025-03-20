Police are seeking the public’s help identifying these two individuals following reports of a number of distraction thefts in Devon.
It was reported that on Wednesday, January 22 a man and a woman approached elderly shoppers in Sainsbury’s Alphington, Sainsbury’s Pinhoe and Tesco Exmouth.
While one of the two engaged the victims in conversation, the other stole their purse from the trolley or handbag.
It is thought they may have been travelling in a silver BMW 3 or M3 Series.
Officers investigating the thefts believe the two people pictured here may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anybody able to help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50250018421