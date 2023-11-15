The Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust has responded to concerns following the resignation of several teachers at South Tawton Primary School.
A spokesperson said: “We have been working hard to create contingency plans to ensure there is minimal disruption to learning. This includes providing extra support to the few classes that are affected. A recruitment process is underway so we will be able to welcome new colleagues in January who will help to maintain the high standard of education we deliver for pupils.
“We will continue to provide further updates to parents, carers and the wider community as soon as information is available.”