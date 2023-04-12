THE A377 was closed between Crediton and Copplestone due to a road traffic accident involving a fallen tree .
The incident has occurred at Spencecombe bends at about 11am today, Wednesday, April 12.
Crediton Firefighters, who supplied some dramatic images from the scene, said that crews from Crediton and North Tawton Fire Stations, along with a flexi-duty officer, attended a single vehicle road traffic collision today, Wednesday, April 12. A vehicle had struck a fallen tree on the A377 near Spencecombe.
“Crews were able to remove the casualty from the vehicle following a casualty assessment, creating space inside the car by moving the seats back.
“The casualty was then treated at the scene until the arrival of the ambulance crews who took her aboard and in to hospital for a full assessment of injuries, injuries are not suspected to be serious at this stage.
“Crews then remained on scene to allow police to complete their investigations and to make the vehicle safe.
“We wish the casualty all the best for her ongoing recovery.”
The road is now fully open to traffic.