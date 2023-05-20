Buckfastleigh and Newton Abbot Fire Stations have released pictures of a fire that destroyed a building at Barkingdon Business Park near Staverton yesterday containing seven industrial units.
At one point nine fire engines, two water carriers, one aerial ladder platform, a command support unit and environmental protection unit were on scene to fight the fire and the welfare unit from Ivybridge was also mobilised.
The crews were from North Tawton, Torquay, Paignton, Ashburton, Bovey Tracey, Brixham, Buckfastleigh, Chagford, Dawlish, Newton Abbot, Danes Castle, Honiton, Plympton, Ivybridge, and Clyst St George.
Fire officers said the building was challenging due to the amount of cylinders within and the large amounts of asbestos which was exploding and popping off into the surrounding area.
'The occupiers and home owners present were really helpful for our information gathering and supplied us with some much needed refreshments,' they said.
Crews were called at 6.30am and were on scene until late in the afternoon. The cause was accidental.